William makes solo visit to Wales day after Kate shares cancer treatment update

The Prince of Wales has appeared in public for the first time since the Princess of Wales shared a deeply personal video and heartfelt message about her cancer journey.

William travelled to Llanelli in south Wales on Tuesday morning for a solo visit – the day after the princess said she was looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more official engagements in the coming months.

William visited Swiss Valley Community Primary School in Llanelli (Ben Birchall/PA)

Kate revealed she has completed her chemotherapy course and is focusing on doing what she can to stay cancer-free, with a “renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life”.

A video montage shot in Norfolk over the summer showed William and Kate cuddling as they held hands, and the couple enjoying precious time together outdoors with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they walked through woods and played on the beach.

Kate described in a voiceover how the past nine months had been “incredibly tough for us as a family”.

Heir to the throne William’s first stop was to meet pupils at Swiss Valley Community Primary School to hear how they took part in the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod, the annual festival celebrating Welsh language and culture.

Among them was 10-year-old Ruby Davies, a second language Welsh learner, who went viral earlier in the year for her enthusiastic Eisteddfod win in the individual recital category.

William is greeted at the entrance to the school (Ben Birchall/PA)

William, with his new beard looking fuller, adjusted his tie as he stepped from his Range Rover, before shaking hands and smiling as he was greeted at the entrance to the school.