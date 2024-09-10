What the papers say – September 10

The papers on Tuesday are mostly led by the Princess of Wales revealing she will return to public duties following the completion of her chemotherapy course.

The story features on the front page of The Times, The Telegraph, Metro and the Daily Star.

Kate’s “message of hope” also takes centre stage on the Daily Mirror, Daily Mail and Daily Express.

Elsewhere, The Guardian reports the Prime Minister remains “defiant” on plans to cut winter fuel benefits as MPs prepare to vote on the proposal, with the i claiming 770,000 pensioners will be affected.

Unions have warned Sir Keir Starmer against proceeding with the controversial proposal, according to The Independent.

Lastly, the Financial Times says former Italian prime minister Mario Draghi has called for an 800 billion-euro investment boost to help the EU keep up with the US and China.