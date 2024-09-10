Starmer sees off backbench rebellion in winter fuel allowance vote

Sir Keir Starmer has seen off a backbench rebellion over plans to cut the winter fuel allowance but the Government’s majority fell to 120.

MPs voted 348 to 228 to axe the payment for all but the country’s poorest pensioners, rejecting a Tory bid for the controversial policy to be blocked.

However, one Labour backbencher, Jon Trickett, opposed the Government in supporting the Conservative motion, while 53 including seven ministers had no vote recorded.

Having no vote recorded does not necessarily mean that an MP actively chose to abstain – for example, some may be unable to attend due to other commitments.

As well as the ministers, it is understood some on the list had been “slipped”, meaning they were given permission not to attend.

However, 15 of the Labour MPs who signed a motion which called on the Government to delay implementing the cut were among those on the list.

Of the seven former Labour backbenchers who lost the whip after defying the Government over the two-child benefit cap earlier this year, five – Apsana Begum, Zarah Sultana, John McDonnell, Ian Byrne and Richard Burgon – voted with the opposition.

Two – Rebecca Long-Bailey and Imran Hussain – abstained, according to the list.

Number 10 had held firm against pressure to soften the impact of the cut in the run-up to the Commons vote, saying on Tuesday morning that there were no plans to widen eligibility for the payment.

Ministers insist the measure is necessary in order to fill a “£22 billion black hole” in the public finances which they say was left behind by their Tory predecessors.

But some backbenchers had said they feel unable to back the cut, which will see millions of pensioners lose the payment and only those claiming pension credit or other means-tested benefits continue to receive help with their energy bills this winter.

An elderly woman holding pound coins in her hands (Yui Mok/PA)

The Government’s working majority is 167.

Mr Trickett, who served in Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet, said he feared the measure would cause more pensioners to fall into poverty during the winter and “could not in good conscience make my constituents poorer”.

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the MP for Normanton and Hemsworth said: “This winter will be extremely difficult for my constituents of all ages.

“After years of obscene profiteering by energy companies, they are hiking bills once again.

“I fear that removing the payment from pensioners will mean that many more will fall into poverty this winter.

“We know that the consequences of pensioner poverty are devastating. It can even be a matter of life and death.

“I have worked behind the scenes to try and change the Government’s position, but to no avail.

“Our country is richer than it’s ever been, but the wealth is not shared fairly.

“In my view the Government should be looking to raise revenues from the wealthiest in society, not working class pensioners.”

He added: “I will sleep well tonight knowing that I voted to defend my constituents.”

Clapham and Brixton Hill Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy said she had been unable to attend the vote because she had been in Ghana for her father’s funeral, but would have defied the Government if she had been in the UK.

She said in a post on X: “For clarity, the reason I am unable to attend today’s vote on winter fuel payment cuts is because I am still out of the country following my Dad’s funeral in Ghana.

“If I was able to attend in-person, I would be voting against these cuts.”

Ms Begum, who now sits as an Independent, said: “I’ve just voted against the means-testing of the winter fuel payments. I stand with my constituents in opposing austerity and I will continue to stand up for Poplar and Limehouse – no matter what.”

It comes as the full state pension is set to rise by £460 from next April, according to official wage figures released on Tuesday.

Tory chairman Richard Fuller MP said: “Labour just voted to cut winter fuel payments for 10 million pensioners in order to pay for inflation-busting pay rises for their trade union paymasters.

“The country should not forget that Labour made a political choice to make this callous decision that will hurt pensioners just as their energy bills are set to increase this winter.

“Be of no doubt this is the start of Labour’s war on pensioners. People who have worked their whole lives and done the right thing deserve dignity and security in retirement instead of being hung out to dry by this Labour Government.”