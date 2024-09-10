Emma and Matt Willis to give up phones with pupils for 21 days in Channel 4 show

Love Is Blind: UK hosts Emma and Matt Willis will front a new TV show which will see them along with pupils give up their smartphones completely for a total of 21 days.

The Channel 4 documentary series, titled Swiped: The School That Banned Smartphones, will work with the Year 8 students from The Stanway School in Colchester.

Researchers at the University of York will monitor changes in behaviour among the pupils and presenting team over the three weeks, as well as what effects giving up your phone can have on your brain, including sleep and attention, by testing things like reaction times and memory.

The Willises said: “Our lives these days revolve around our smartphones, and the thought of three weeks without them is quite honestly daunting, yet fascinating.

“The statistics on children’s smartphone use are beyond worrying so the time feels absolutely right for the issue to be addressed.

“We’re intrigued by the results of the experiment and hope it can spark change and have a lasting and positive impact on everyone.”

The House of Commons Education Committee said there had been a 52% increase in children’s screen time between 2020 and 2022, with a quarter said to be using their devices in an addictive manner.

Presenter and broadcaster Dr Rangan Chatterjee will meet experts, scientists, campaigners and politicians to “uncover the deep-rooted effects of smartphone use” along with the married presenting pair.

Dr Chatterjee said that the “increasing use of technology has insidiously crept into every part of our children’s lives, including their school life” without “proper thought”.

He added: “I think this is likely to have major negative consequences for children and society at large. For me, this is one of the most urgent societal issues of our time.

“And this experiment is critically important to kick-start a national conversation about what is actually appropriate and helpful for our children.”

Louisa Compton, head of news and current affairs and specialist factual and sport at Channel 4, said: “The decision on when to give a child a smartphone is something every parent agonises over, and this bold and timely exploration will blow that debate wide open and potentially lead to more parents waiting for their kids to reach a greater level of maturity before handing over a smartphone.

“With so many children and teenagers increasingly tethered to their screens, it’s crucial we understand the impact that digital noise, constant connectivity, and peer pressure on social media platforms is having on young minds.

“We hope this experiment will spark a broader debate about the role of technology in our children’s lives and potentially inspire new approaches to digital wellbeing in schools across the country.”

Channel 4 suggested that the findings of the two-part show could “be the catalyst for the Government to enact a select committee suggested nationwide ban on smartphones for children under 14 or 16”.

MPs had urged the Government to consult on raising the age of digital consent from 13 to 16, and said it should consider a total ban on smartphones for under-16s, as well as a full statutory ban on mobile phones in schools.

The Department for Education has issued guidance, which is non-statutory, instructing headteachers on how to ban the use of phones not only during lessons but during break and lunch periods as well.

However, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said in July that he does not support “simply banning” phones for children under 16, and instead there needs to be a “look again” at what content children are accessing online.

The Australian government has promised legislation to enforce a minimum age for children to access social media, which could be set at for around the ages of 14 and 16.