Apple brings iPhone breakdown assistance feature to the UK

An iPhone feature that enables users to contact breakdown services even when they have no phone signal it to launch in the UK with the iPhone 16.

Roadside Assistance uses satellites to provide connectivity to people who are outside of mobile or WiFi signal at that moment, and is currently only available in the US.

But during the unveiling of the new iPhone 16 range on Monday evening, the technology giant confirmed it will expand the feature to the UK later in the autumn.

Breakdown rescue service Green Flag has confirmed it will partner with Apple on the scheme, which will allow users to contact it and ask for assistance when their vehicle has broken down.

In a statement, Green Flag said: “Roadside Assistance via satellite is currently available in the US with AAA and Verizon Roadside Assistance. Now its launching in the UK with Green Flag in autumn.”

It has been reported that users in the UK will be able to access Roadside Assistance services on a pay-per-use basis, but Apple and Green Flag have not yet confirmed any further details on how the scheme will operate.

Apple already offers several satellite-based connectivity tools designed to help users who are in need of assistance or emergency services but do not have mobile signal in order to reach them.

To connect to a satellite and use those services, users need to be outside with a clear view of the sky and horizon.