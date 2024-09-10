All primary pupils should receive free school lunches, say health experts

All primary school-aged children should be given free meals to help tackle the obesity crisis, leading health experts have said.

The group warned that they see the “impact of poor diet and food scarcity on the health of our children and young people” every day.

In a letter to Health Secretary Wes Streeting, they urged the Government to follow the example set in London and roll out free school meals to all pupils at state-funded primary schools across England, saying school meals are the “healthiest option” for children.

Investing in school lunches “would ensure that no child misses out on the food they need to develop thoroughly and lead longer, healthier lives,” according to the experts from a range of organisations including the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, the Royal Society for Public Health, Diabetes UK, the British Dental Association and the British Dietetic Association.

The letter, published as part of the National Education Union’s Free School Meals For All campaign, highlights record levels of child poverty, which is driving a “crisis” in children’s mental and physical health.

“Free school meals must be part of the answer to an epidemic that is rapidly spiralling out of control,” they wrote.

“At a time when mental health services cannot meet demand, food insecurity is driving poor mental health, and the current system of means-testing free school meals is contributing to this.”

The group also highlighted levels of obesity among youngsters, adding: “Providing free school meals for all has been shown to reduce obesity by significantly more than other bodyweight reduction interventions trialled in the UK.

“A recent study has found that providing school lunches universally reduces the prevalence of obesity by more than other interventions such as nutrition education or exercise schemes.”

The Department for Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.