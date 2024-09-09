Michael O’Leary calls for air traffic control chief to resign

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has issued fresh calls for the resignation of the chief executive of air traffic control (ATC) provider Nats.

Mr O’Leary urged Martin Rolfe to step down and “allow someone competent” to take over after flights were disrupted at Gatwick Airport on Sunday due to “Nats staff shortages”.

The airline’s chief executive has repeatedly criticised Mr Rolfe, particularly over the widespread disruption at UK airports during last year’s August Bank Holiday Monday, which was caused by a Nats technical failure.

Gatwick flights have frequently been disrupted due to ATC staffing issues.

Nats previously said it is “working in line” with a staffing plan agreed with Gatwick bosses when it took over the provision of ATC services at the airport in October 2022, which includes training further controllers.

Mr O’Leary said: “UK Nats staff shortages caused multiple flight delays and cancellations at Gatwick Airport yesterday, Sunday September 8.

“This is the latest in a long line of cock-ups by UK Nats, which has yet again disrupted multiple flights and thousands of passengers at Gatwick. Airlines and passengers deserve better.

“Ryanair again calls on UK Nats chief executive Martin Rolfe to step down and allow someone competent to run an efficient UK ATC service, which airlines and passengers are entitled to expect.

“If he won’t go, then (new Transport Secretary) Louise Haigh should sack him.”

Nats and Gatwick have been approached for a comment.