Man in court accused of murdering woman last seen more than a year ago

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a woman who was last seen almost a year ago.

Khasha Smith, 35, was last seen on a FaceTime call with a friend on October 10 2023.

The mother-of-three, from Calder, Edinburgh, was reported missing in January.

John Byrne, 39, of Edinburgh, appeared at the city’s sheriff court on Monday accused of murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Calley Smith, daughter of Khasha Smith, speaking about her mother’s disappearance (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He made no plea or declaration and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

Police Scotland earlier said that following extensive inquiries, Ms Smith is believed to be dead, however, her body has not been found.

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “Extensive inquiries remain ongoing to trace Khasha and I would again encourage anyone with any information regarding her disappearance to contact police, as a matter of urgency.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, could prove vital, so please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3915 of January 5. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.