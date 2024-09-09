Kate’s cancer update: The timeline of her ‘incredibly tough’ nine months

The Princess of Wales confirmed she has finished her course of chemotherapy, saying she has entered “this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life”.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” she said in a personal message as she expressed hopes of undertaking more public engagements.

Here is the timeline of events leading up to Kate’s latest health update.

The Princess of Wales attended Trooping the Colour last year (Victoria Jones/PA)

– Tuesday January 16

Kate is secretly admitted to The London Clinic and undergoes abdominal surgery.

She attends the clinic rather than King Edward VII’s Hospital, which is usually the go-to establishment for royal family medical matters.

– Wednesday January 17

2pm – Kensington Palace announces the princess’s operation and says she will remain in the private hospital for 10-14 days.

She is not expected to return to duties until after Easter, taking up to three months to recover.

The Princess of Wales during a visit to Sebby’s Corner in Barnet, north London, in November (Frank Augstein/PA)

The Prince of Wales steps back from his official duties temporarily to care for his wife and children.

The exact nature of Kate’s condition is kept private, but it is not cancerous and Kensington Palace says the planned procedure was successful.

A source later says the princess is “doing well”.

– Thursday January 18

The Prince of Wales spends time at his wife’s bedside, driving himself away from the back entrance during the low-key, private visit.

William drives away from The London Clinic (Lucy North/PA)

A serious-looking William was seen leaving the The London Clinic at about 12.35pm.

– Tuesday January 23

Kate’s hospital stay passes the one-week mark.

– Friday January 26

The King visits the Princess of Wales after he is admitted to The London Clinic for treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The King visited Kate at The London Clinic (Victoria Jones/PA)

– Monday January 29

Kate leaves the clinic to continue her recovery at home.

– Monday February 5

Kensington Palace confirms the Prince of Wales is returning to official duties that week, beginning with an investiture.

Buckingham Palace announces the King has a form of cancer, but not prostate cancer, and has started treatment as an outpatient.

He will not carry out public-facing duties, but will carry on with behind-the-scenes state business and official papers, the Palace says.

– Wednesday February 7

William thanks the public for their “kind messages of support” after the King announced his cancer diagnosis, while also recognising those who wished Kate well as she recovered from planned abdominal surgery.

– Monday March 4

The princess is photographed for the first time since undergoing abdominal surgery.

Kate is pictured in paparazzi shots near Windsor Castle wearing dark sunglasses in the passenger seat of a car, which was being driven by her mother, Carole Middleton.

– Tuesday March 5

The Army removes a claim on its website that the princess was reviewing Trooping the Colour in June.

Tickets were being sold on the official website for the June 8 military event, advertising an appearance by Kate.

William gave an update on his wife’s health during a visit to the Isles of Scilly (Ben Birchall/PA)

– Sunday March 10

Questions are raised that the first picture of the princess to be released after her abdominal surgery may have been manipulated before it was posted on social media by Kensington Palace.

The photo of Kate and her children, said by the palace to have been taken by William in Windsor earlier in the week, was celebrating Mother’s Day.

In the post, Kate said: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”

The picture shows Kate sitting in a chair with her arms around Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are on either side of her, with Prince George standing behind, as all four smile at the camera.

The photograph, shared with the media, is withdrawn by international picture agencies later the same day because of concerns that the image had been manipulated.

– Monday March 11

Kate publicly takes the blame for the manipulated photograph and issues a personal apology for the “confusion”.

Kate says: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.

“I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

– Saturday March 16

The princess is filmed smiling with her husband during a visit to a farm shop in Windsor.

– Tuesday March 19

An investigation is launched at The London Clinic over claims staff tried to access the princess’ private medical records.

The London Clinic where the Princess of Wales had her abdominal surgery in January (Lucy North/PA)

At least one member of staff allegedly tried to access Kate’s notes while she was a patient at the hospital in January.

The UK privacy and data protection watchdog says it has received a breach report.

– Friday March 22

Kate announces she is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer in an emotional video message.

She describes the “huge shock” after tests identified cancer following her abdominal surgery and the “incredibly tough couple of months” her family has experienced.

“It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK,” she adds

– Thursday April 18

William, who had spent the previous three and a half weeks with Kate and their children during the Easter holidays, returns to public work.

He visits Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity, in Sunbury-on-Thames, and then a youth centre in west London.

– Friday May 10

William gives a positive update about his wife’s treatment during a visit to the Isles of Scilly, saying “she’s doing well”.

The Prince of Wales during a visit to St Mary’s Harbour, the maritime gateway to the Isles of Scilly (Ben Birchall/PA)

– Wednesday June 5

The prince chats to a veteran at a D-Day commemorative event in Portsmouth, and appears to suggest Kate is getting better, adding: “She’d love to be here today.”

– Saturday June 8

The Princess of Wales writes a letter to the Irish Guards to apologise for not being able to take the salute, and wishes them luck for The Colonel’s Review in London.

– Friday June 14

Kate issues a written message saying she is “making good progress” and has “good days and bad days”, adding: “I am not out of the woods yet.”

She confirms she will attend Trooping the Colour and that she “hopes to join a few public engagements over the summer” as she continues treatment “for a few more months”.

A new photograph of the royal, taken earlier the same week in the grounds of the Windsor Castle estate, shows Kate stood in a tranquil setting against a weeping willow tree near a body of water.

– Saturday June 15

The princess looks relaxed during her first day in the spotlight following her cancer diagnosis at the traditional Trooping ceremony.

The Wales family on the Palace balcony at the King’s official birthday celebrations (Gareth Fuller/PA)

She takes part in the carriage procession and joins the royal family including George, Charlotte and Louis on the Palace balcony.

– Sunday July 14

Kate presents the Wimbledon men’s final trophy to Carlos Alcaraz, in her second public engagement since her diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte in the royal box at Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA)

The princess, patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, is accompanied by her daughter Charlotte and chats to ball boys and girls and enters Centre Court to loud applause.

– Sunday August 11

William, sporting a beard, and Kate appear in a video message congratulating Team GB after the Paris Olympics, with a compilation of messages from celebrities including Snoop Dogg and David Beckham.

– Sunday August 25

Kate joins William, and the King and Queen at Crathie Church, near Balmoral Castle, in Scotland during a summer break in the Scottish Highlands.

– Friday September 6

The princess says she is “looking forward to working” with the UK’s new chief scout, Dwayne Fields.

A personal welcome message from Kate, who is joint president of the Scout Association, was posted on the Waleses’ official social media account.

– Sunday September 8

Reports say Kate is hoping to join the royal family at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday and host her Christmas carol concert.

– Monday September 9

The Princess of Wales says she has finished chemotherapy and is “looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months” but adds her focus is on “doing what I can to stay cancer free”.

The Wales family embracing one another in the footage released by Kate (Will Warr/Kensington Palace/PA)

She shares a video montage of precious family time spent with William and her children over the summer.

In a personal message, Kate says “although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long”.

She adds: “To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand.”