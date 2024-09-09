Asthma linked to higher diabetes risk and vice versa, researchers say

People with asthma are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes, a study has found, while type 2 diabetics are also twice as likely to develop asthma.

The mechanisms that link the two conditions “remain unclear”, researchers said, and suggested that preventative measures, such as screening patients with asthma for prediabeties, should be considered.

Academics in Taiwan reviewed existing literature on the topic, with a meta-analysis comprising 17 million people from 14 studies conducted in the UK, Finland, Denmark, US, Korea, Singapore, China and Israel.

They found patients with type 2 diabetes were 83% more likely to get asthma than those without the condition.

Meanwhile, asthmatics were 28% more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than people without asthma.

The severeness of a person’s asthma was also linked to a higher risk of diabetes, according to researchers.

Dr Nam Nguyen, of the College of Medicine at Taipei Medical University, said the findings, which will be presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Madrid, “have important implications for clinical practice”.

“Firstly, this relationship emphasises the need for greater awareness among patients with type 2 diabetes or asthma and their healthcare providers,” he said.

“Secondly, preventive strategies should be considered to lower the risk of type 2 diabetes in individuals with asthma.”

Further analysis showed conditions such as high blood pressure and dyslipidaemia – abnormal levels of fat in the blood – are associated with an increased risk of both asthma and type 2 diabetes.

Diabetes UK estimates that 4.4 million in the UK are living with diabetes, while 1.2 million people could have undiagnosed type 2 diabetes.

Dr Nguyen said: “The global rates of asthma and type 2 diabetes, both of which are common health issues, are on the rise.

“These conditions negatively impact an individual’s quality of life and are expected to create an increasing medical and economic burden.

“However, the evidence linking the two and the mechanisms behind this connection remain unclear, highlighting the need for comprehensive research into their association.”