In Pictures: Young drivers take a spin in vintage race event

The event has an old-fashioned theme but some participants showed promise of a great future in the sport.

Published
Young racers in the Settrington Cup at the Goodwood Revival at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex

At first sight any visitor to the Goodwood Revival would have thought they had travelled back in time as cars took to the race track at the vintage event.

However, some of the drivers dazzling the crowds were very much ones for the future as they put the cars through their paces.

Spectators in vintage costumes watched the action in soggy conditions.

A family in vintage fashion at the Goodwood Revival (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Young racers prepare for the Settrington Cup (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
A young race goer in a puddle (John Nguyen/PA)
The winner (left) of the Settrington Cup at the Goodwood Revival (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
A garland was presented to the the winner of the Settrington Cup (John Nguyen/PA)
A young racer on the way to winning the Settrington Cup (John Nguyen/PA)
Race meet goers at the Goodwood Revival at the Goodwood Motor Circuit (John Nguyen/PA)

Formula One great Sir Jackie Stewart was there to add his expertise.

The Settrington Cup (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Race meet goers in the rain (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Young racers in the Settrington Cup (John Nguyen/PA)
The Duke of Richmond (centre) hosts an opening ceremony (John Nguyen/PA)
Sir Jackie Stewart at the Goodwood Revival (John Nguyen/PA)
