What the papers say – September 7

Football, taxes and royalty are among a range of stories on the front pages of Saturday’s newspapers.

England’s interim football boss Lee Carsley has said he will not sing the anthem when the team plays the Republic of Ireland, the Daily Telegraph reports. Carsley, who represented Ireland as player, said that while he respects the anthems, he does not take part in singing them.

The Times says wealthy Britons are making plans to exit the UK amid tax hike speculation.

The FTWeekend says Chancellor Rachel Reeves will face a “revolt” over planned government spending cuts next week.

The Daily Star and Daily Express both splash on reports actor Sir Ian McKellen called the late Queen “rude” and “quite mad” toward the end of her life.

The iweekend reports eight weight loss drugs are in final stage trails around the world and could soon be available on the NHS.

The Daily Mail’s front page says only nine of the navy’s 25 warships and attack submarines are deployed or active.

The Daily Mirror leads on former Top Gear presenter Chris Harris saying he warned BBC executives the show was dangerous before Andrew Flintoff’s accident.