Murder investigation launched after woman found with multiple wounds in Bury

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found with multiple injuries in Bury, Greater Manchester, police have said.

Police were called at around 10.30pm on Friday to reports of a concern for welfare in Walnut Avenue where they found a woman, 35, with multiple wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after emergency services arrived, Greater Manchester Police said.

No arrests have been made but officers have identified a suspect who they believe was involved, the force added.

The suspect is not believed to pose a threat to the wider community and officers are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the death, police said.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A scene will remain in place and officers will be present in the community over the coming days to reassure residents and offer assistance, the force added.

Detective inspector Matthew Hamer, of Greater Manchester Police’s major incident team, said: “I know that incidents of this nature will cause shock and distress in the community, but I want residents to know that we are working to piece together a timeline of last night’s events and what exactly went on.

“While we have identified a suspect at this time, we do not believe that they pose any wider threat and at this time no one else is being sought.

“However, we are still investigating all lines of inquiry and will be on the scene for the coming days.

“Extra officers will be in the area and I would encourage you to speak to them if you have any concerns or worries.”

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police via 101 or through the police website at gmp.police.uk, quoting log 4106 of 06/09/24.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers through calling 0800 555 111.