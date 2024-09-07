Harris and Starmer set terms for annual summit on trade and co-operation

Ireland and the UK will hold annual summits on trade and co-operation, the Prime Minister has said.

During his first official visit to Dublin, Sir Keir Starmer said it is a “moment for reset” of relations between the UK and Ireland.

He visited Ireland’s capital for a meeting with Irish premier Simon Harris.

Sir Keir said they had been able to agree the themes and structures of a summit in March 2025, to be held every year thereafter.

Speaking at a roundtable meeting with Irish business leaders, Mr Harris identified justice, climate, culture, education and digitisation as areas of possible collaboration.

Taoiseach Simon Harris and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer swapped personalised jerseys (Chalres McQuillan/PA)

Commerce across the Irish Sea, a trade relationship worth 120 billion euro (£100 billion) a year which supports thousands of jobs, was at the top of the agenda.

The Prime Minister said there was a need to be “ambitious and bold” when examining reform of regulation and trade barriers.

The leaders shook hands at the doorway of Farmleigh House before moving inside where Sir Keir signed the visitors’ book.

After greeting the Prime Minister at the Irish Government’s formal reception house for State visits, the Taoiseach wished Sir Keir “a hundred thousand welcomes” to Ireland.

Mr Harris, who described Sir Keir as his friend, said: “It’s a really great honour to host you here today on your first official visit to Ireland as Prime Minister.”

Speaking at Farmleigh House, he added: “We both said we wish to really place British-Irish relations on a new path and I really appreciate the time that you’ve given to us since taking office, and I’ve tried to respond in kind.”

Sir Keir said: “It’s a pleasure to be here, to have this opportunity that we will take to renew the friendship between our two countries.

“That reset, I think, can be meaningful, it can be deep.”

Mr Harris said a reset in relations had to be embedded in “peace and prosperity, mutual respect and friendship”.

Taoiseach Simon Harris greets Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer outside Farmleigh House (Brian Lawless/PA)

He said their “most solemn duty” as leaders of the UK and Irish governments was as co-guarantors of the peace process in Northern Ireland.

Sir Keir responded by saying he takes that responsibility “very seriously”.

A rally against the UK arms exports to Israel was staged in Dublin city centre to co-incide with the visit.

The Irish-Palestine Solidarity Campaign said the UK was “complicit in the ongoing genocide and illegal occupation of Palestine”.

Taoiseach Simon Harris walks with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Farmleigh House (Peter Morrison/PA)

The Prime Minister said pressing international issues including Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East was also on the agenda for the meeting.

Mr Harris was the first international leader hosted by Sir Keir in the UK following the July election, in a bid to foster the close relationship.

Sir Keir said meeting Mr Harris twice within his first nine weeks in office as Prime Minister shows a “real intention” to reset relationships to the “great benefit” of both the UK and Ireland.

The Prime Minister said he was also seeking a “wider EU reset” with the leaders of countries that make up the bloc.

People during a pro-Palestine protest in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

He visited Berlin and Paris last week as a means of building trust with German and French leaders.

Following the meeting with business chiefs, the two leaders were scheduled to attend the Republic of Ireland vs England Nations League football match on Saturday evening.

Mr Harris said the relationship between the two countries may face challenges, including the match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, but added: “We will have intense and friendly competition, and then we will renew and reset again later in the evening.”

A young boy who received medical treatment in the UK had earlier presented the two leaders with Irish and English football scarves and they also swapped football jerseys.

The two leaders met at Chequers earlier this year (Carl Court/PA)

Sir Keir held up an Irish shirt with his surname on the back and laughed when asked if he would wear it to the match later.

He said: “It will make an appearance in my nine-a-side. This will be proudly worn in north London before too long.”

Looking at his England shirt with “Harris” on the back, the Taoiseach joked: “I never thought I’d see my name on anything.”

Meanwhile, Sir Keir said “absolutely not” to a shout of “can we have Declan Rice back?”

He said: “No, absolutely not. He is fantastic.”