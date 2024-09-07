Body found in search for woman who went missing when swimming in Edinburgh bay

A body has been found in the search for a woman who went missing when swimming in Wardie Bay, Edinburgh, police said.

Jenny Hastings, the wife of former Scottish rugby international Scott Hastings, has been missing since Tuesday when she went swimming in the Firth of Forth, according to her family.

At around 3.20pm on Saturday the body of a woman was found in the Hound Point area of South Queensferry, police said.

Formal identification is yet to take place but Mrs Hastings’ family have been informed, the force added.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said it received a “report of concern” at about 2.45pm on Tuesday, and a helicopter, Coastguard rescue teams, lifeboats and other nearby vessels all took part in a search, but it was unsuccessful that day.

In an earlier statement, the Hastings family said they were “absolutely heartbroken” that she was missing.

Police said on Saturday evening that there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.