Body found in search for second British hiker on Spanish island of Majorca

Police searching for a British man in a mountainous area of Majorca where a British woman was found dead earlier this week have found a body.

Both are believed to have been swept away in a flash flood.

Spain’s Civil Guard said both people were on a trail that leads through a small canyon to the sea when the storm hit the Mediterranean island on Tuesday.

Emergency services have been searching the area near the Torrent de Pareis canyon in the Tramuntana mountains since Wednesday.

The man’s body was found on Friday, the Civil Guard told Reuters.

The dramatic gorge which leads to a hidden beach is often flooded from autumn until spring, and has no easy exits because of its sheer cliffs, according to a local tourism website.

The Balearic Islands and a large area of Spain’s eastern coast were under alert for strong winds and heavy rains earlier in the week.

Thunderstorms over Barcelona forced the organisers of the America’s Cup sailing event to postpone racing.