Third institution makes payment to redress scheme for abuse victims

A third institution has contributed towards the cost of a redress scheme for victims of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland.

The De La Salle Order has made a payment following payments from the Good Shepherd Sisters and Barnardo’s.

It comes after the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry, led by Sir Anthony Hart, revealed in 2017 the extent of sexual, physical and emotional abuse at homes run by the state, church and charities from 1922 to 1995.

Retired High Court judge Sir Anthony Hart chaired the Historical Institutional Abuse inquiry in Northern Ireland (Paul Faith/PA)

It recommended that those organisations, as well as the Sisters of Nazareth, Sisters of St Louis and the Irish Church Missions who previously ran institutions, make contributions towards the cost of the redress scheme and specialist support services.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said discussions with the remaining institutions are ongoing.

“Victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse continue to live with the terrible trauma they experienced as a result of systemic failings,” she said.

“While no financial compensation can ever fully rectify the wrongs done, we recognise that for many survivors, these contributions are a crucial acknowledgment of the harm they suffered and an important step in accepting responsibility.

“We therefore welcome this contribution from the De La Salle Order.

“Following recent commitments from the Good Shepherd Sisters and Barnardo’s, it is encouraging to see constructive dialogue with the institutions gaining momentum.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill (left) and deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly (David Young/PA)

“Discussions with the remaining institutions are ongoing, and we remain hopeful of reaching agreements on their respective contributions to the redress and support services.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “We welcome the contributions from the De La Salle Order and acknowledge their continued co-operation and constructive engagement.

“As ministers, we are committed to ensuring that discussions with all relevant institutions are conducted in a manner that is constructive, fair, and equitable. Victims and survivors have been through so much.

“We know no amount of money can make up for that but it is vital that we do everything we can to ensure their needs are met.”

Both ministers also encouraged all victims and survivors who intend to make an application to the Redress Board to do so as soon as possible, and in advance of next year’s April deadline.