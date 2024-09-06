Starmer will travel to Washington for second Biden meeting

The Prime Minister will make his second visit to the USA since coming to office a matter of months ago, according to the White House.

Sir Keir Starmer is due to visit Washington DC and meet with President Joe Biden on September 13.

The meeting will be the second of its kind between the leaders since Sir Keir came to office in July, and comes just two months before Americans go to the polls for the presidential election.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will travel to Washington to meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Their first White House bilateral took place as Sir Keir attended the Nato summit just days after Labour won the election.

Since then, Mr Biden has announced he will not be seeking a second term as president following concerns about his health.

His vice president Kamala Harris will instead be the Democratic Party’s candidate for America’s highest office.

A statement from the White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the leaders will have “an in-depth discussion on a range of global issues of mutual interest”.

“Robust support to Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression” will be on the table, as well as securing a hostage release and ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer last met the US President at the Nato summit, shortly after Labour’s election win (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir and the President will also discuss the protection of international shipping in the Red Sea from Iranian-backed Houthi threats and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The statement from the Biden White House added: “They will also discuss opportunities to strengthen US-UK co-operation to secure supply chains and increase climate resilience.

“President Biden will underscore the importance of continuing to strengthen the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.”

In recent weeks, the Prime Minister has travelled to Berlin and Paris, as he seeks to build trust with the leaders of the UK’s close EU allies.