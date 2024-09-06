Man denies attempted murder of nine-year-old girl shot outside resaurant

A man has denied the attempted murder of a nine-year-old girl and three adults who were injured in a shooting outside a restaurant.

The girl was seriously injured when a motorcyclist opened fire as she was eating dinner with her family at a restaurant in Kingsland High Street in Dalston, east London, on May 29.

She was taken to hospital where her condition remains stable, although her parents have expressed concern that her ability to speak and move will be permanently affected.

Three men sitting outside the restaurant were also shot but were discharged from hospital a few days later.

Police forensic officers at the scene in Kingsland High Street (James Manning/PA)

Javon Riley, 32, was arrested on August 9 after a vehicle stop on Chelsea Embankment, police have said.

On Friday, Riley, of Farnborough Road, Farnborough, Hampshire, made his first appearance at the Old Bailey.

He pleaded not guilty to four charges of attempted murder together with others.

The girl cannot be named because of her age but the adult victims were named as Ali Nasser, 42, Kenan Aydogdu, 44, and Mustafa Kiziltam, 37.

It is not alleged Riley fired the shots and the court heard that investigations are ongoing.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC indicated he would be the trial judge and said a case management hearing would take place on November 19.

A three-week trial was set for July 21 next year, although Judge Lucraft indicated it may be longer if there were further arrests.

Riley, who entered his pleas in the dock of the Old Bailey, was remanded into custody.