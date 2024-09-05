More than 200 people sentenced for offences linked to recent disorder

More than 200 people have now been sentenced for offences in connection with the disorder that broke out in parts of the country following the knife attack at a Southport dance studio on July 29 that left three girls dead.

Here are some of the key statistics:

– How many people have been sentenced?

The PA news agency has compiled details of 202 people who had been sentenced as of September 5.

– What is the age range of the people sentenced?

The oldest person to have been sentenced is William Morgan, 69, of Walton in Merseyside, who was jailed for two years and eight months for violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon – a cosh – during unrest in Liverpool on August 3, in which police were attacked and a library was set on fire.

William Morgan, 69, of Linton Street, Walton, was jailed (Merseyside Police/PA)

The youngest is a 13-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, who received a 12-month youth referral order for throwing missiles as part of a mob that besieged a Holiday Inn Express, which was housing more than 200 asylum seekers, in Manvers, South Yorkshire, on August 4.

Some 21 of the 202 people sentenced are under 21, or 10% of the total. This includes two under 18: the 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy.

A further 20 (10%) are aged 21 to 24, while 34 (17%) are aged 25 to 29.

This means just over a third (37%) of people sentenced so far are under the age of 30.

Some 62 people sentenced, or just under a third of the total (31%), are aged 30 to 39, while 39 (19%) are aged 40 to 49, 17 (8%) aged 50 to 59 and nine (4%) aged 60 and over.

– How many people have been sent to jail?

A total of 193 of the 202 people received immediate custodial sentences.

Of the nine others, four received suspended jail sentences, two were fined, two received community orders and one received a referral order.

– What is the longest jail sentence so far?

Six years, which was handed to David Wilkinson, 48, of Hull, who pleaded guilty to violent disorder, attempted arson and racially aggravated criminal damage for his role in the disturbances in the city on August 3.

The next longest jail term was given to John Honey, 25, of Hull, who pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary, racially aggravated criminal damage and violent disorder during the August 3 unrest in the city, for which he received a sentence of four years and eight months.

A jail term totalling three years and six months was handed to Thomas Medler, 24, of Lockleaze in Bristol, comprising 34 months for violent disorder plus eight months for breaching a sexual harm prevention order, for his role in an anti-immigration protest that turned violent in the city on August 3.

– What is the shortest jail sentence so far?

Seven weeks, given to Jake Grainger-Quinn, 29, who pleaded guilty to a public order offence in Whitehall in central London on July 31, when he was part of a crowd rushing at and pushing against a police cordon.

Dozens of people have been sentenced (Police/CPS/PA)

– What is the average length of jail sentences?

The average is 24 months.

– What is the most common offence for which people have been sentenced?

Violent disorder. Some 157 of the 202 people sentenced so far had been charged with violent disorder, either by itself or in combination with other charges.

Other charges that have led to jail sentences include assaulting emergency workers, possession of a knife or sharp object in a public place, publishing written material to stir up racial hatred, and causing racially aggravated intentional harassment.

– Which police forces account for the most number of people sentenced?

Five police forces together account for more than half of those sentenced: Merseyside (15% of the total), South Yorkshire (12%), Humberside (10%) Avon & Somerset (8%) and Cleveland (7%).