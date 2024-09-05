Mike Lynch associate Stephen Chamberlain ‘died of head injury after car hit him’

Stephen Chamberlain, an associate of tech tycoon Mike Lynch, died in hospital three days after a car crested a humpback bridge and struck him while he was out running, an inquest heard.

Caroline Jones, area coroner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said 52-year-old Mr Chamberlain’s medical cause of death was recorded as “traumatic head injury”.

She told an inquest in Alconbury: “A vehicle travelling between Stretham and Wicken on the A1123 crested a humpback bridge and was presented with a runner crossing the road from the nearside to the offside between two parts of a bridleway.”

She said the car struck Mr Chamberlain, causing him “significant injuries”.

Cambridgeshire Police said the collision happened on August 17, and an activity uploaded to the fitness app Strava indicated that Mr Chamberlain was around six miles into his run having set out from the cathedral city of Ely earlier that morning.

Stephen Chamberlain was running near the village of Stretham in Cambridgeshire (Sam Russell/PA)

Miss Jones said Mr Chamberlain was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge and his death was formally confirmed at 3.50am on August 20.

“Police investigations remain ongoing, therefore, no further date has been fixed for these proceedings to resume,” Miss Jones said.

“I adjourn today’s hearing to a date to be fixed at the end of police investigations and any possible prosecutions.

“I extend my condolences to the family of Stephen Chamberlain.”

Tech tycoon Mr Lynch died after the Bayesian superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily last month.

Mr Chamberlain was the co-defendant in his US trial and, alongside Mr Lynch, was cleared earlier this year of conducting a massive fraud over the sale of software company Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard (HP) in 2011.

Relatives of Mr Chamberlain said in an earlier tribute released through police that he was a “much-loved husband, father, son, brother and friend”.

“He was an amazing individual whose only goal in life was to help others in any way possible,” his family said.

“He made a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

Stephen Chamberlain, who was hit by a car while out running, died in hospital three days later (Cambridgeshire Police/PA)

“He will be deeply missed but forever in the hearts of his loved ones.”

Cambridgeshire Police previously issued an appeal for witnesses after Mr Chamberlain was in collision with a blue Vauxhall Corsa car on the A1123 Newmarket Road near Stretham.

The force said the car was travelling between Stretham and Wicken when the collision happened at about 10.10am.

Police said the driver of the car, a 49-year-old woman from Haddenham, remained at the scene and was assisting with inquiries.

Gary Lincenberg, Mr Chamberlain’s lawyer, said in an earlier statement: “Our dear client and friend Steve Chamberlain was fatally struck by a car … while out running.

“He was a courageous man with unparalleled integrity. We deeply miss him.

“Steve fought successfully to clear his good name at trial earlier this year, and his good name now lives on through his wonderful family.”

HP acquired Cambridge-based Autonomy, founded by Mr Lynch in 1996, for 11 billion dollars (£8.35 billion), but later wrote down its value by 8.8 billion dollars (£6.68 billion) and asked the US justice department to investigate fraud.

Mr Chamberlain, a former vice-president of finance at the company, was accused of artificially inflating Autonomy’s revenues and making false and misleading statements to auditors, analysts and regulators in 2018.

Both he and Mr Lynch were found not guilty of the charge in June following a trial at a federal court in San Francisco, California.