EE launches its first standalone 5G network across 15 UK cities

EE has launched its first standalone 5G network in 15 cities in the UK, saying it will boost performance for customers by offering faster mobile speeds and better gaming and streaming.

The telecoms giant, which is part of the BT Group, said the new 5G Standalone (5GSA) network was also being powered by artificial intelligence, which would use machine learning to reduce power to parts of infrastructure when they were not in use.

Standalone 5G is designed to boost mobile performance as it is built on new, end-to-end 5G infrastructure for the first time, while removing any reliance on older 4G infrastructure.

EE said it believed the technology would be the backbone of future services, as its better performance would be well placed to handle the growing number of AI-powered services, many of which require more energy and bandwidth to run smoothly.

The operator said customers could also see improvements in their phone’s battery life because of the improved energy efficiency of the network.

EE confirmed the 15 cities launching on 5GSA were: Bath, Belfast, Birmingham, Bradford, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, London, Manchester and Sheffield.

EE chief executive Marc Allera said: “Today, EE is launching UK firsts in network capabilities designed to unleash the huge potential of a wave of AI-powered devices.

“5G standalone is a new mobile network giving enhanced performance to customers from day one and unlocks game-changing new services of the future.

“It’s been built to handle the growing range of AI-powered devices, from smartphones to laptops, tablets and more.”

Speaking to the PA news agency, the EE boss said that over time, the network would start to get more “intelligent” and be able to adapt automatically to how it was being used.

“It’s starting to get really intelligent, so it knows when you’re using AI tools so the network can adapt its connection to when you’re using AI or when you’re gaming – that’s the next generation,” he said.

“We call it a service-aware network. Rather than just giving you access to data, its now knowing and understanding what you’re using it for, and how can it adapt and give you that tailored experience.”

The mobile operator said it would include 5GSA as part two new EE plans launching on Thursday, known as All Rounder and Full Works.

In addition to the 5G launch, EE also announced new home wifi hubs powered by WiFi 7, the latest version of the connectivity technology, which is designed to handle the rising number of devices being used in modern homes, including higher-quality video streams and virtual and augmented reality headsets.

Mr Allera said the new wifi hubs would help users take better advantage of existing wifi speeds.

“The analogy I always use is imagine full fibre is a big fat hosepipe to your door, but then imagine all that water through a tiny straw – that’s because the wifi technology isn’t keeping up with the access technology,” he told PA.

“So we’ve recognised this … and we’re about to bring this new technology forward – and the great thing about it is the speed we’ve sold you is the speed that you can get through your home with less interference and even with people using more and more devices.”