Scottish conversion therapy ban paused in favour of UK-wide approach

A Bill which would ban conversion therapy in Scotland has been shelved in favour of taking a UK-wide approach, according to the Programme for Government.

First Minister John Swinney laid out his legislative agenda for the next 12 months on Wednesday, with a focus on tackling child poverty.

The 47-page document published alongside the announcement detailed plans to pause a push for a conversion therapy ban in Scotland, instead looking to work with the UK Government.

The push for the ban was spearheaded by the Scottish Greens while in coalition government under both Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf, but was seen as controversial by some, including religious groups – who feared it could criminalise pastoral care.

A consultation was held on the subject, but no Bill was brought forward.

The document said the Scottish Government would progress “our commitment to ending conversion practices in Scotland and work towards complementary approaches across the UK”.

It added: “We will prepare legislation for introduction to the Scottish Parliament should a UK-wide approach not be achievable.

“By strengthening the support and services available to victims and survivors of conversion practices, we will ensure inclusivity is at the heart of everything we do.”

The Scottish Greens criticised the move, with the party’s equalities spokeswoman Maggie Chapman describing it as “deeply disappointing” and a “sad day for equalities in our country”.

“There is no reason for this legislation to be outsourced to Westminster or for us to sign up to a process that we know will not only lead to significant delays, but could end up going nowhere,” she said.

“Scottish voices would have limited influence and there are a lot of LGBTQIA+ people who simply do not trust the UK Government.

“Scotland has the power to ban these practices now. We don’t need to wait for Westminster to do it for us.”

Erin Lux, policy co-ordinator at the Equality Network, said: “The highest priority, of course, must be that the best possible legislation is implemented that will protect LGBT+ people from, to quote from the Scottish Government’s introduction to the consultation on a Scottish Bill, ‘damaging and destructive acts that violate the human rights of those that undergo them’.

“The Scottish Government would surely have far more influence and ability to end these practices in the most comprehensive and effective way if it chose to legislate here in Scotland.”

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the Government remains “fully committed” to the ban.

“The @thesnp @scotgov remains absolutely and fully committed to legislation to end conversion practices,” she wrote.

“We hope to do so working with UK Govt but the work on a Bill continues should that not be possible.”