14-year-old boy charged with murder of an 80-year-old grandfather in park

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of an 80-year-old grandfather who was killed in a park assault.

A murder investigation was launched after Bhim Kohli died after being seriously injured near the entrance of Franklin Park in Braunstone Town, Leicestershire, just seconds away from his home on Sunday evening.

Andrew Baxter, deputy chief crown prosecutor for the CPS, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has reviewed a file of evidence from Leicestershire Police and has authorised a charge of murder against a 14-year-old boy in relation to the death of Bhim Sen Kohli.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are now active and that the youth has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

He will appear at Leicester Youth Court on September 5.

In a video statement shared on Leicestershire Police’s X page, Superintendent Dwight Barker reassured local residents about potential anti-social behaviour in the area.

He said: “Whilst I can’t go into specific detail due to the ongoing investigation, I want to reassure that ASB and the safety of the community is a priority for us.

“Regular patrols are being carried out in the area. We have dedicated neighbourhood resources there to communicate with people and speak to local residents and we are working with partner agencies to address these concerns. We also need you to report any concerns to us. Please speak with our officers, report on 101 or report online.

“You can also report issues relating to ASB with the council. Thank you for supporting us during the past few days. Please continue to speak with us regarding any information or concerns you may have.”

Mr Kohli was walking his dog Rocky through the park and is believed to have been wearing a black jumper and grey jogging bottoms at the time of the attack.

Five children – a boy and a girl aged 14 and one boy and two girls aged 12 – were arrested on suspicion of murder but four were released without further action, while the 14-year-old boy remained in custody.

Police officers at the scene in Franklin Park (Jacob King/PA)

The pensioner’s family said: “Bhim was a loving husband, dad and grandad. He was also a son, brother and uncle.

“He adored his grandkids with all his heart and loved spending time with them. He really was such a loving, caring person whose life was centred around his family.

“He has always been a very hardworking man and even at the age of 80 he was still very active.

“One of his great passions was his allotment, he would go every day to tend to his plots and was so proud of them. He also enjoyed walking the family dog Rocky on the park many times a day.

“Bhim loved to laugh. He was always very happy and talkative, the joker of the family and always loved to outsmart us with a smile.

“Our family have lived in the same house in Braunstone for 40 years, so he was very well known in the community – we have been overwhelmed by the messages and support from many who knew him.

“Our hearts have been completely broken. We are now pulling together as a family to try and support each other through the most difficult time imaginable and would ask for privacy while we do this.”

Leicestershire Police said they had made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to prior contact with the victim.

Following further contact with the watchdog, the force has now made a mandatory referral.