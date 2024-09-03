What the papers say – September 3

The suspension of selected export licences for arms exports to Israel features heavily on the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

The Times says Labour has “put limits” on deals, while The Guardian reports that the UK has broken stride with the US in suspending 30 licences.

A possible breach of international law is behind the decision, according to the Financial Times, while the i says the restriction is because of a “clear risk’ of breaking the law.

The Independent also focuses on Israel as it hears from the cousin of Carmel Gat, one of six hostages killed in Gaza, who hopes “this is a turning point” in the conflict as protests grow against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Domestic politics also feature heavily as Parliament returns from the summer recess, the Daily Mail accusing Sir Keir Starmer of “running scared” over the backlash from the scrapping of winter fuel payments.

The Prime Minister also features on the front of the Daily Mirror, which summons the days of Britpop with the headline “Keir vs Oasis” as the row over the cost of tickets for the band’s reunion concerts escalates.

The race for the Conservative leadership occupies the front of the Daily Express, as Kemi Badenoch launches her Renewal 2030 campaign by saying the party needs to “stop acting like Labour”.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph reports that car manufacturers are limiting the number of petrol and hybrid cars on offer to avoid breaching quotas for electric vehicle sales.

The Metro hears from the mother of a missing student who has been subjected to fake ransom demands.

The Daily Star concentrates on the end of television’s The Grand Tour, as Jeremy Clarkson says the world is too dangerous to drive for new shows.