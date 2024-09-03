Two teenage boys charged with murder of 13-year-old stabbing victim

West Midlands Police have charged two teenage boys with the murder of 13-year-old Jahziah Coke.

Jahziah died at his home in Oldbury, near Birmingham, last Thursday despite the efforts of paramedics to save him.

A statement confirming charges have been brought against two teenage boys also confirmed that a man aged in his forties has been charged with assisting an offender.

Police officers at the scene in Lovett Avenue, Oldbury (Phil Barnett/PA)

All three are being held in police custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

In a statement released by West Midlands Police, the victim’s mother said: “Jahziah was a very polite, kind and family-orientated young man.

“He was very loving and always smiling. His smile would light up the room. He was very kind-hearted.”

A statement released by West Midlands Police added: “At this stage, we are not looking for anyone else as part of our investigation.

“We have been carrying out CCTV enquiries in the area, but also need to hear from anyone with dash cam, doorbell, CCTV or phone footage that might help the investigation.”