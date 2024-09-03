Race hate incidents in Northern Ireland up by third – provisional police numbers

The number of race hate incidents in Northern Ireland is believed to have risen by a third, according to provisional police numbers.

An additional 409 incidents are thought to have taken place between September 2023 and September 2024 on the basis of operational figures from the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

This takes in a spike of incidents following serious public disorder at the start of August, which mirrored unrest across the UK amid social media rumours following the killing of three girls in Southport.

There was rioting in south Belfast following an anti-immigration protest on August 3, followed by sporadic disorder and attacks on businesses owned by those from the minority ethnic community and attacks on homes and people across Northern Ireland.

Police in Northern Ireland investigating the disorder have made 45 arrests so far and 35 people have been charged.

The arrest total includes seven under the age of 18, with the youngest just 11 years old.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton has issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to come forward, highlighting the anonymous Crimestoppers charity for those who may feel afraid to report.

The Sham Supermarket on Donegall Road in Belfast which was burned during disorder in the area following an anti-immigration protest (PA)

He described the violent scenes as “disheartening” and “something that has caused massive fear and concern within the black and minority community”.

He described the level of race hate incidents indicated by the provisional figures as “really stark”.

“We’ll wait to see what the final, fully validated figures are, but at this stage, it certainly points to the significant challenges that policing has faced over the last month but also the pressure that has been placed on our black and minority ethnic communities,” he said.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with them in terms of tackling the hate that they’re receiving and will continue to work with them to provide the best possible service that we can.”

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton at police headquarters in Belfast (Rebecca Black/PA)

Mr Singleton said the investigation team “continue to rigorously pursue those involved in the recent disorder and violence”.

“We will be relentless in our pursuit of those who are responsible for attacking people and property,” he said.

“To date we have arrested 45 individuals, 35 of whom have been charged with offences linked to these incidents, including those for inciting the disorder we have seen, through their online activity.

“The investigation team are working through over 3,500 hours of CCTV and body worn video footage and we are determined that persons attacking homes and businesses, involved in public disorder and intimidating members of the minority ethnic communities will be brought before the courts.”

Mr Singleton urged anyone with information that could help police to come forward.

“The ongoing attacks on our minority ethnic communities and associated disorder that we have seen on our streets is completely unacceptable and it is in everybody’s interest – as well as in the interest of justice – that those responsible are dealt with appropriately,” he said.

“I would urge anyone who may have information to bring it forward. There is an onus on us all to support those people who may be victims of hate crime, to support our communities impacted by hate, to challenge prejudice and to support police in bringing offenders to justice by making any relevant information available to police.

“We know that some victims do not report hate crime for a variety of reasons.

“We have worked really hard to reach out to communities across Northern Ireland to increase confidence in policing and to encourage individuals to report to police.

“Where people report to police they can expect an enhanced level of investigation and supervision of investigations and support.

“We also know that fear and intimidation is used to stop people from speaking up about those involved in these incidents.

“If you feel you are unable to speak with police directly you can contact the Crimestoppers charity that guarantees you will remain completely anonymous when you contact them either via our website or on the phone. Please remember that with Crimestoppers you have an alternative and no one will ever know you contacted them and your information could help make a difference.”

Anyone who has been the victim of, or has any information on, any hate crime should contact Police on 101. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/.