New pay offer to teachers is ‘at limit of affordability’, say council leaders

Council leaders have made teachers in Scotland a pay offer at the “absolute limit of affordability”, their resources spokeswoman has said.

Cosla said the offer is for a 4.27% increase at all pay points effective from August 1 this year, and covering the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT) pay year from August 2024 to July 2025.

Katie Hagmann, Cosla resources spokeswoman, said this was the most that could be offered in an “extremely challenging financial context”.

Teachers in June rejected the initial offer from councils which would have seen a 2% uplift from August this year and a further increase of 1% from May of next year.

Ms Hagmann, said: “Following a meeting of council leaders on Friday August 30, Cosla has made a significantly improved formal pay offer for teaching staff to the SNCT teachers’ panel.

“The offer is for a 4.27% increase at all pay points effective from August 1 2024, and covering the SNCT pay year 2024-25 (August 2024 until July 2025).

“This offer is at the absolute limit of affordability in the extremely challenging financial context, fully utilising all the funding local authorities have at their disposal and incorporating additional funding from the Scottish Government.”

She said that Cosla has listened carefully to the teachers’ panel, and has made a credible offer which meets trade union partners’ requests for an offer which is undifferentiated – with a uniform 4.27% uplift at all pay points, that is above inflation and that does not propose any changes to terms and conditions.

Ms Hagmann added: “We hope that the teachers’ panel will provide their respective members with the opportunity to consider this credible offer, which reflects the high value leaders place on Scotland’s teachers and their vital work educating and supporting our children and young people.”

Teaching union NASUWT said the offer will be discussed at a meeting of the SNCT teachers’ panel on Wednesday.

The union said it is seeking members’ views on the offer.