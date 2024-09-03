Four children arrested on suspicion of murdering 80-year-old Bhim Kohli released

Four of five children arrested on suspicion of murdering an 80-year-old man, named by police as Bhim Kohli, have been released without further action.

A murder investigation was launched after the elderly man died in hospital from injuries he sustained during a “serious” assault in Franklin Park in Braunstone Town, Leicestershire, on Sunday evening.

Officers arrested five people – a boy and a girl aged 14 and one boy and two girls aged 12 – on suspicion of murder but later confirmed on Tuesday that four had been released with no further action.

Police officers at the scene in Franklin Park, Leicester (Jacob King/PA)

Leicestershire Police said only the 14-year-old boy remains in custody.

Mr Kohli, from Leicester, was walking his dog at the time of the incident and is believed to have been wearing a black jumper and grey jogging bottoms.

The attack happened close to the park entrance in Bramble Way and a group of young people fled the scene before emergency services arrived, Leicestershire Police said.

Mr Kohli was taken to hospital but died on Monday evening.

A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of a neck injury, pending further tests.

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the park or the area of Bramble Way between 6pm and 6.45pm on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Emma Matts, senior investigating officer, said: “The circumstances surrounding Mr Kohli’s death are extremely tragic and upsetting not only for his family and friends but also the wider community.

“We continue to offer support to the family through our family liaison officers, and the local policing teams are in the area to provide reassurance and discuss any issues or concerns.

“The family are aware of the significant public interest in the death of their loved one and would like to thank people for their kind words and sympathy.

“At this stage the family are asking for privacy at this extremely difficult time.

“Our investigation into the assault on Mr Kohli remains ongoing.

“We continue to keep an open mind around the circumstances surrounding the incident as we work to establish what occurred in the park on Sunday evening.

“I would continue to urge anyone who can assist our investigation to come forward.”

Leicestershire Police said they had made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to prior contact with the victim.

Following further contact with the watchdog, the force has now made a mandatory referral.