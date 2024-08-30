What the papers say – August 30

A possible ban on smoking cigarettes in some public spaces leads Friday’s headlines, with hospitality insiders warning of a potential dire impact on the sector.

The Guardian, Daily Mail, the Independent, and the Metro predict a possible clash between pubs and politicians, with Labour’s proposed cigarette ban likely to cause “economic harm”, according to hospitality industry experts.

The Daily Mirror splashes on the latest arrest in the wake of a foiled terror attack at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna.

The i reports that Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – also known as Tommy Robinson – is hatching a plan to use the Sikh, Jewish and Hindu communities in his crusade against Islam.

The Financial Times reports that Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, has urged wealthy Republican supporters to donate to the party’s bid for the White House in November.

The Daily Telegraph reports that British employees may soon get the right to demand a four-day working week.

The Daily Mail leads with “fury” at Number 10 after Sir Keir Starmer allegedly removed a portrait of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher from her former study.

The Times reports that staffers may be asked to step onto the scales at work in a new NHS initiative to tackle obesity in Britain.

Lastly, the Daily Star reports on the safe extraction of a zoo lion from her small cage in Ukraine to safety at Kent’s Big Cat Sanctuary.