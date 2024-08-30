Retired vicar and wife named as pedestrians killed in crash

A retired vicar and his wife have been named as the two pedestrians who died in a crash in a North Wales coastal town.

Reverend Stephen Burch and his wife Katherine, both 65 and from Alcester in Warwickshire, were killed in the crash, involving a grey Audi A8, in Beaumaris on Anglesey on Wednesday, a spokesman for North Wales Police said.

The 81-year-old male driver was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The Diocese of Coventry said: “This comes as a shock for the diocese as many will know Steve, who only retired at the end of last year after serving with us in many roles for over 35 years, most recently as vicar of St James, Fletchamstead, for 19 years.

“Steve was a popular member of our diocese and well known for his good humour and unwavering faith, and many will also know Kathy well from her work with CPAS (Church Pastoral Aid Society) and worship ministry.

The accident happened on the seafront at Beaumaris on Anglesey (Alamy/PA)

“As a couple they were still very active in retirement this year, running an alpha course leading to baptism and confirmations.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve and Kathy’s family at this time especially their children, David, Jonathan and Sarah, as they come to terms with this devastating, unexpected loss.”

Their family asked for privacy and said: “Thank you for your understanding and prayers.”

A tribute, issued through police, also included a prayer which said: “Dear Lord, as Jesus’ followers asked him to help their friends, so we ask you today to help our friends struggling in the darkness of grief.

“May they know moments of peace in their pain, moments of joy in their memories, and moments of hope in your love.”

Investigations into the cause of the crash are continuing.

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the force’s serious collision investigation unit said: “I’d like to thank all those who have contacted us so far.

“Our team of officers and investigators are trying to piece together what happened and we are grateful for the support we have received by witnesses and those who have provided us with CCTV and dash cam footage.

“My thanks also go to the wider community of Beaumaris who have offered their support during this difficult time.

“The impact of this collision has been felt far and wide across the isle of Anglesey and we’d like to reassure all that we are doing everything we can to establish the cause surrounding this incident.”

One witness told the PA news agency she had been in a hotel overlooking the scene when she heard a “loud bang” and then watched “people trying very, very hard to do CPR”.

She said: “Everybody really rallied around, diverting the traffic and trying their best to give the people dignity, but it was pretty horrific.”

She added: “The town is absolutely full of tourists and people walk down that street. It’s just a beautiful, beautiful place.”