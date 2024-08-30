Oasis issue warning as presale tickets relisted for thousands of pounds

Oasis pre-sale tickets are being relisted for up to £10,578 on unofficial reselling websites.

In response the band has warned against buying resold tickets unless it is via Ticketmaster or Twickets.

A post to the band’s X page on Friday said: “We have noticed people attempting to sell tickets on the secondary market since the start of the pre-sale.

“Please note, tickets can ONLY be resold, at face value, via @Ticketmaster and @Twickets.

“Tickets sold in breach of the terms and conditions will be canceled by the promoters.”

Tickets are being sold via Ticketmaster, GigsAndTours and See Tickets, however the band’s reunion concert tickets have also been relisted on reselling websites for thousands of pounds.

Oasis tickets for Wembley Stadium are listed on Viagogo for up to £5,909 while some tickets at the London venue, listed as “Hospitality Club”, are on sale for £10,578 on StubHub.

Liam Gallagher performing at the Trnsmt Festival in July (Michael Boyd/PA)

A limited number of people were able to buy the first batch of tickets from 7pm on Friday.

Tickets for the band’s 15 UK shows in London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff will go on general sale at 9am on Saturday while the sale for their two Dublin gigs will launch at 8am.

On Friday evening the band asked fans whether they were “ready” for tomorrow and said it is “essential” to be logged into the “relevant ticketing agencies ahead of the general sale.”

The band had to reassure fans earlier this week that confirmation emails would be sent to those who had entered the pre-sale ballot after they claimed to receive an “unprecedented volume” of interest.

To enter the ballot, fans had to say who the band’s original drummer was, and were offered the options of Chris Sharrock, Alan White and the correct answer, Tony McCarroll, who drummed with the band from their formation until 1995.

Entrants were also asked how many times they had seen the band.

Liam and Noel Gallagher (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Prices for a seat to watch the band at London’s Wembley Stadium begin at £74.25, with the most expensive ticket a £506.25 pre-show party, exhibition and seated package.

The cheapest seats are Cardiff’s Principality Stadium shows, which will set you back £73, and Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium at £74, according to Manchester-based promoter SJM Concerts, which runs the website Gigs And Tours.

Standing tickets at Wembley will cost fans £151.25, with the same tickets in Cardiff and Edinburgh slightly cheaper at £150 and £151 respectively.

In the band’s home city of Manchester, tickets start from £148.50, with only standing available alongside a number of hospitality and luxury packages.

Before the announcement for the UK shows, Irish promoter MCD said on its website that the price of both of the two Croke Park gigs in Dublin will start at 86.50 euros (£72.75) without booking fees.

Noel Gallagher and his brother Liam announced on Tuesday that they had put their acrimonious split behind them, confirming the band’s long-awaited reunion by saying: “The great wait is over.”

Fans have been urging the brothers to regroup since they disbanded 15 years ago, a split prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris in 2009.

It has not been announced who will be performing with Liam and Noel as part of Oasis.

Noel, 57, quit the Manchester rock group on August 28 2009, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”, and the brothers have made negative comments about each other for more than a decade.

The band also released a 30th-anniversary edition of their debut album Definitely Maybe on Friday.

The new edition of the group’s 1994 debut album will feature outtakes, demos and alternate versions of songs recorded at the time, as well as a remastered version of the original LP.

The release is available as a four-LP vinyl box set, a two-CD set, coloured vinyl, cassette and digitally.

Viagogo and StubHub have been approached for comment.