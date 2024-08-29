Nearly three in 10 teachers bring in food for hungry pupils, poll suggests

Nearly three in 10 teachers in England personally provided food to pupils in the summer term out of concern for their welfare, a survey has suggested.

More teachers have been forced to bring in food for children in their school than last year – especially in the most deprived areas of England, according to the poll conducted for charity FareShare.

The survey, carried out by the Teacher Tapp app, suggests that 28% of teachers in England personally provided food to at least one pupil in the summer term because they were worried about their welfare.

A poll commissioned by the charity last summer found 26% of teachers had brought in food for children as they had welfare concerns.

More than a third (35%) of teachers said they did not personally give food to pupils last term because their school already provides it for children in this situation – which is the same figure as in 2023.

FareShare, a charity which tackles hunger and food waste, is calling on the Government to address the “growing crisis” and ensure that children get the nourishment they need to thrive in school.

The survey, of around 10,000 teachers in England on August 1, found 36% of teachers working in the more deprived areas reported handing out food to pupils compared with 23% in the more affluent areas.

The North West saw the biggest increase in teachers reporting that they brought in food for pupils compared to last year.

The poll found 34% of teachers in the region said they had personally provided children in their school with food in the summer term, up on 29% last year.

George Wright, chief executive at FareShare, said: “Even with increased support from the food industry since we last held this survey, teachers across the country still find themselves stepping in to feed hungry children highlighting a growing crisis.”

He added: “Our teachers should be focused on educating, not filling the gaps in food provision.

“We need the new Government to collaborate with the food redistribution sector to ensure more nutritious food reaches people in need.”

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union, said: “It is a tragedy that there are so many children sat in classrooms while enduring gnawing hunger.

“The solution to a child being too hungry to learn is to feed them. Rather than leaving this to teachers to fund from their own pockets, the Government must ensure that all children have the nutrition they need to thrive.

“That is why we urge the Government to invest in the next generation with free school meals for all.”

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said the findings reflect the fact that the number of children living in destitution has risen in recent years.

He said: “Teachers and schools frequently step in to the gap to help them with food and clothing. The predicament of these young people is a national scandal and the Government’s child poverty taskforce needs to come up with practical solutions as quickly as possible.

“This is obviously essential for their wellbeing but it is also an educational necessity as children who are hungry are not in a fit condition to learn.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We understand the pressures households are facing, and that is why we are taking action to deliver our mission of breaking down barriers to opportunity and improving the life chances of every child.

“We will develop an ambitious strategy to reduce child poverty, led by a taskforce co-chaired by the Education Secretary and Work and Pensions Secretary, and looking at how to increase household income, bring down essential costs, and tackle the negative experience of living in poverty.

“This comes alongside plans to roll out free breakfast clubs in every primary school so children start the day ready to learn, and turning the minimum wage into a real living wage to make work pay.”