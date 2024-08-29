Almost 300 supported by Bairns Hoose in first year

Almost 300 child victims and members of their family have been supported by a new initiative in its first year.

The Bairns Hoose – meaning children’s house in Scots – was announced when Nicola Sturgeon was first minister, before opening last year.

Following the internationally-recognised Barnahus model, the project sought to take a trauma informed approach to the child victims of crime.

In its first year, the first of six facilities helped 169 children and 109 members of their family.

Of the victims, nearly 50% had experienced sexual abuse, while 33% had experienced domestic abuse and 32% were victims of physical abuse.

The facility also offers a safe place for children to be able to give evidence in court via video link – which happened for the first time earlier this month.

Mary Glasgow, the chief executive of Children 1st – the charity behind the facility – said: “We are delighted to be celebrating the first birthday of Scotland’s first Bairns Hoose alongside our local, national, and international partners.

“It is only thanks to their dedicated commitment and sheer hard work that we have been able to help so many children and young people and their families recover from the worst things imaginable, including sexual and physical abuse and domestic violence.

“Transforming long-established systems, including a court system which dates from the Victorian era, isn’t easy, but to uphold children’s human rights it must be done.

“With the ongoing help of partners, funders, and supporters we are determined to continue testing, develop and sharing learning from our Bairns Hoose until the day that every child can get justice without going to court and can receive all the support they need to recover from trauma and abuse.”

One anonymous service user said the facility “makes us feel like we are normal people”, adding: “Things need to change because the court system is an environment that puts kids in a serious situation that causes trauma. The whole system needs to change.”

Kate Wallace, the chief executive of Victim Support Scotland, said child victims of crime are “particularly vulnerable” adding that the Bairns Hoose has emerged as “a beacon of best practice in this area”.

“We are proud to have been a part of the first year of Bairns Hoose and look forward to seeing how it develops and grows to provide more children with life-changing support,” she added.

Natalie Don-Innes, the children’s minister, gave her “sincere thanks” to Children 1st for the facility.

“Bairns Hoose is a key action in our ambition to keep The Promise and will ensure that children and young people in the justice system will be able to access a system of holistic support – bringing together child protection, recovery and justice services all under one roof.

“The Scottish Government has invested in almost £10 million to support the initial stage of the pathfinder phase of Bairns Hoose, including the North Strathclyde Bairns Hoose, and I’m looking forward to seeing this rolled out across the country.”