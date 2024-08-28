What the papers say – August 28

The Prime Minister and the announcement of a much-heralded reunion tour from Oasis feature heavily on the front page of Wednesday’s newspapers.

Sir Keir Starmer’s speech warning that the forthcoming Budget will be “painful” and calling on the nation to “accept short-term pain for long-term good” is the main focus of the Daily Mirror, Financial Times and Daily Express.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail report that Sir Keir has sparked panic among landlords and investors with his words on Tuesday with a capital gains tax “raid” appearing likely.

The i, The Times and The Guardian all lead on the Prime Minister’s trip to Germany and France for a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to mend relations with Europe in a post-Brexit world.

Several papers feature Liam and Noel Gallagher after the Oasis reunion was announced, the Metro leading with the news the brothers have set aside their long-standing feud for the tour in 2025.

The Daily Star opts for a story of a third kind with scientists in India claiming Earth would be wiped out in the event of first contact with extraterrestrial life.