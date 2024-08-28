Three dead in road collision on Anglesey seafront

Three people have died in a road collision in a Welsh coastal town, police have said.

North Wales Police said officers responded to reports of a road collision in Beaumaris on Anglesey, shortly after 2.45pm on Wednesday.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene in Alma Street on the seafront near Beaumaris Pier.

Fire, ambulance and air ambulance crews also attended the incident.

Police urged people to avoid the area, including nearby High Street, “which is expected to be closed for some time”.

Virginia Crosbie, former Conservative MP for Ynys Mon, said in a statement on Facebook: “My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, their families and loved ones.”

The Welsh Ambulance Service received reports of the incident shortly before 2.45pm.

A spokesperson for the service said: “We sent two emergency ambulances, one Cymru High Acuity Response Unit paramedic, one advanced paramedic practitioner, one duty operational manager and one locality manager to the scene.

“We were supported by pre-hospital immediate care specialists from North Wales Emergency Doctors Service and advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in a Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopter.”

Chief Inspector Caroline Mullen-Hurst added: “Sadly, we can confirm that three people have been fatally injured in the incident.

“We are appealing to anybody who witnessed the incident that hasn’t already spoken to officers, or anybody who might have dashcam footage, to please get in touch.”

Witnesses can make contact via the North Wales Police website or by calling 101 and using reference number Q129825.