Saturday’s Lotto jackpot an estimated £10.6m as no player scoops top prize

Saturday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £10.6 million after no-one scooped the top prize in the midweek draw.

No ticket-holder matched all six main numbers, and no one matched five and the bonus ball to win £1 million.

However, 47 people matched five of six numbers to win £1,750 each.

The winning Lotto numbers were 04, 10, 25, 29, 49, 53 and the bonus number was 30.

Set of balls seven and draw machine Arthur were used.

No ticket-holder matched all five numbers to win the £350,000 top prize in Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.

Two players won £13,000 for matching four of the five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 04, 06, 13, 16, 28 and the Thunderball was 03.

No ticket-holder won £500,000 for matching all five and the Thunderball, but two people won £5,000 by matching five numbers.