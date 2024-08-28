Pair admit organised crime involvement during drug smuggling trial

Two men have pleaded guilty part way through a drug smuggling trial to being involved in organised crime and international drug dealing.

Gerard Carbin, 44, and Ryan McPhee, 34, admitted a charge of being involved in organised crime by being involved in the production and supply of etizolam, often known as street Valium.

They entered guilty pleas on the third day of evidence in the trial and were remanded in custody.

The two men admitted being involved in serious organised crime by producing and supplying the class C drug at a string of premises including Nurai Island Resort in Abu Dhabi, in London and Rochester.

The charge also listed several addresses in Glasgow and Larkhall, South Lanarkshire, as well as a property in East Kilbride.

The prosecution accepted not guilty pleas to the remaining charges, which the pair had denied at the trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Co-accused James Stevenson, 59, is accused of running an international cocaine trafficking ring using bananas imported to the UK from Ecuador, among 14 charges.

Garry McIntyre, 43, Paul Bowes, 53, and David Bilsland, 67, face fewer charges, including being involved in the production and supply of class C drugs and being concerned in the importation of cocaine.

Those remaining on trial deny the charges and Stevenson has lodged a special defence of incrimination.

The trial continues.

Sentencing of Carbin and McPhee will happen at a later date.