Man who threw objects at Nigel Farage on campaign bus gets suspended sentence

A man who threw a coffee cup at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on his battle bus during the General Election campaign has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Josh Greally, 28, was sentenced to six weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, after a district judge said the offence was serious enough to merit a jail term, but there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.

Greally, who wore a black face mask throughout the hearing, pleaded guilty to a public order offence over the incident on June 11 in Barnsley town centre, where he launched an object at Mr Farage, who was making a speech from the open top deck of his bus.

Mr Farage flinched as the object flew towards him (Danny Lawson/PA)

Barnsley Magistrates Court heard Greally then reached into a bin and took out another object, which he also threw towards the bus.

Neither of the objects hit the Mr Farage, who was elected MP for Clacton.

District Judge James Gould said Greally’s target had been a politician campaigning “in our democratic country”.

He told the defendant: “Politicians know they will face robust opposition, but that must never spill over into violence or intimidation.

Josh Greally leaves Barnsley Magistrates’ Court where he admitted the charge (Danny Lawson/PA)

“That is not the pursuit of free speech, it is an attempt to silence voices of opposition.”

In mitigation, the court heard Greally, who has no previous convictions, had attended protests before but “this seems to be the first time he has stepped over the line”.

In addition to the suspended sentence, Greally, of Damsbrook Drive, Clowne, Derbyshire, was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation activity days and pay £85 court costs and a surcharge of £154.