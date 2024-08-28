Hotel chain accused of cancelling Oasis fans’ Manchester bookings

A hotel chain has been accused of cancelling Manchester bookings coinciding with Oasis concerts, and reselling the rooms for triple the price.

Greater Manchester’s night-time economy adviser Sacha Lord urged Maldron Hotels to “do the right thing” after he received numerous complaints.

In a post on social media platform X, he wrote: “Hey @MaldronHotels. I’m being contacted by several people who booked your hotel for the Oasis concert, to say their rooms have just been cancelled and are now back up for three times the price.

“I’m sure this is a “computer error”… easy to correct. Do the right thing.”

A number of disgruntled customers posted screenshots on X of an email appearing to be from Maldron Hotels, stating that “due to a technical error, you have received a confirmation for a booking that was not successfully made”.

Recipients were told they will be sent a “cancellation request” and asked to “accept promptly”.

The company operates two hotels in Manchester.

On Wednesday morning they both had no rooms available from the start of July next year onwards.

Oasis are playing at Manchester’s Heaton Park on July 11, 12, 19 and 20.

Maldron Hotels’ parent company Dalata Hotel Group was approached for a comment.

Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest hotel brand, only has available rooms in Manchester at the city’s airport on the nights of the Oasis concerts.

Another major hotel chain, Travelodge, has rooms at its Oldham Chadderton site – five miles from Heaton Park – priced from £190 for those dates.

Rooms at the same hotel on July 26 – a week after the gigs – are available for nearly half the price, at £97.