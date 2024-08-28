Clinical trial hubs to open as part of £400m public-private investment

Up to 18 new clinical trial hubs will open across the UK as part of a £400 million public-private investment aimed at fast-tracking new medicines.

Experts said the move will benefit patients by making the NHS a more attractive place to undertake research.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting also hailed the investment as a “significant vote of confidence in the UK” that will transform it into an “epicentre of health research, supporting an NHS fit for the future”.

The Voluntary Scheme for Branded Medicine Pricing, Access, and Growth (VPAG) Investment Programme is a collaboration between the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), NHS England and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI).

It is designed to support health and life sciences projects across the four nations.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting says the investment will enhance the UK’s global competitiveness and transform the country into the epicentre of health research (Jeff Moore/PA)

The majority of the funding – 75% – will be used to expand the UK’s capacity for commercial clinical trials by establishing up to 18 new Commercial Research Delivery Centres (CRDCs).

The hubs will bolster the UK’s trials infrastructure as well as supporting the recruitment of patients.

Researchers will also have better access to state-of-the-art equipment and technology to enable trials to take place in hospitals and residential care settings.

Mr Streeting said: “This private investment is a significant vote of confidence in the UK and will fast-track the next generation of treatments to NHS patients.

“It will enhance the UK’s global competitiveness and transform the country into the epicentre of health research, supporting an NHS fit for the future.

“By cutting waiting lists and fixing our NHS, we can make it an engine for growth, and build the healthy society needed for a healthy economy.”

Nicola Perrin, chief executive of the Association of Medical Research Charities, welcomed the announcement.

She said: “Clinical trials save and improve lives. They enable early access to innovative therapies, and provide a lifeline to patients, particularly where no other treatment options are available.

“Given the significant challenges to embed research in the NHS, this new funding to build additional clinical trial capacity is welcome. The investment has the potential to make the NHS a more attractive place to undertake clinical research and trials, for the benefit of patients and the UK.”

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said: “We are determined that the most effective new treatments are made available to NHS patients by ensuring the UK is the best place to discover and deploy new medicines, from early research through clinical trials to manufacture.

“Investing in cutting-edge medicines research both boosts our economic growth potential and the prospect of new treatments and technologies for modern patient care. Support for clinical trials is integral to both.”

Some 20% of the £400 million package will be used to support sustainable manufacturing to promote efficiency and reduce waste and emissions from the pharmaceutical sector, while the remainder will be used to modernise the way the cost and clinical effectiveness of new treatments is assessed.

This includes support for the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) and the HTA (Health Technology Assessment) Innovation Laboratory, as well as a new database known as UK Pharmascan which provides information on new medicines coming to market.

Richard Torbett, chief executive of the ABPI, said: “The life science industry has the potential to deliver so much more for the UK – but to do this we need to fix the NHS, improve patient access to medicines and invest more in our critical science and regulatory infrastructure.

“This world-first investment programme puts industry money behind the Government’s vision to make better health and science a driver of economic growth.”