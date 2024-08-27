Two men charged with murder and attempted murder over Bradford house fire

Two men have been charged with murder and attempted murder over a house fire in Bradford that killed a mother and her three children.

Bryonie Gawith, 29, and her three children: Denisty Birtle, nine; Oscar Birtle, five; and 22-month-old Aubree Birtle; died after their home on Westbury Road, Bradford, was set alight in the early hours of August 21.

Mohammed Shabir, 44, of Alice Street, Keighley; and Calum Sunderland, 25, of Calton Street, Keighley; will appear at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday both charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, West Yorkshire Police said.

Four other people remain under investigation, including a 39-year-old man who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Amanda McInnes, of the Crown Prosecution Service for Yorkshire and Humberside, said: “Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Bryonie and her children.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendants are active and that they have a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”