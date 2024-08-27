Oasis reunion is ‘once in a generation’ moment for UK music industry

Oasis reforming for a 2025 tour could be a “once in a generation” moment, a leading UK music industry figure has said.

On Tuesday, Liam and Noel Gallagher officially announced the return of their Manchester-formed rock band.

UK Music chief executive Tom Kiehl told the PA news agency that the first tour since 2009 will have “a lot of impact on local economies” due to the only European dates taking place across the UK and Ireland.

Brothers Liam (right) and Noel Gallagher (PA Archive)

Oasis will perform at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Manchester’s Heaton Park, London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July and August next year.

Mr Kiehl added: “Having a big music event in your community has a knock on and spill over impact on the wider economy too, so great news for the UK.”

He also said it was “really interesting” that the Gallagher brothers have been able to put their differences aside following their acrimonious split.

Mr Kiehl added: “Obviously, when rumours were mentioned a few years ago, it looked very unlikely that this would ever come to pass. So it could be a really once in a generation moment.”

Noel, 57, quit the Manchester rock group on August 28 2009, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer” following a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

This week marks the Britpop group’s split nearly 15 years ago as well as the release of their chart-topping album Definitely Maybe around three decades ago.

Industry figures also said that the new shows will make for a different experience for fans.

Norwich-based tour manager Jon Luton, who has worked with acts including Scouting For Girls, Laura Marling and Roisin Murphy, told PA that he would be most interested in how the band tries to “enhance” their shows given developments in technology since they last toured 15 years ago.

He said: “Obviously production has completely changed in the last 15 years in what a stadium show would be.

“Back then there was just a couple of video screens either side with a live camera feed, but if you look at what we’ve got now, with what Liam Gallagher has done with Definitely Maybe, production-wise there’s a lot of custom-made video content and live mixed content to enhance the show.

“Back in the day they didn’t have anything like that, it was a band playing on stage with some flashing lights.

“Now there’s a lot more effort put into the production side of things to make it a bigger show than what it used to be.”