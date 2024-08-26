Person stabbed and firearms seized during last day of Notting Hill Carnival

One person has been stabbed and two firearms have been seized on the closing day of the Notting Hill Carnival, police said.

The stabbing victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the Metropolitan Police added.

Officers have made 145 arrests and seized 41 weapons so far on Monday.

A man wanted for an attempted murder in Hackney in July was spotted and arrested, the Met said.

It came as thousands of revellers turned out for the final day of the carnival, flooding the streets with colour, costumes, dancing and music.

A heavy police presence was visible after three people were stabbed on Sunday.

Some attendees were made to walk through metal-detecting “knife arches” as they arrived at the west London event.

Officer standing in pairs were dotted along the streets, while a police helicopter hovered above throughout the day.

In a statement, the force said weapons had been seized throughout the day.

Police detain a man during the Notting Hill Carnival (Tim Anderson/PA)

“Officers were able to stop a car in Harrow, believed to be en route to Carnival, where a firearm was seized and two people arrested,” the force said.

“Later in the afternoon, officers carried out a search at one of the entry points, seizing a further firearm.

“A man who was wanted for an attempted murder in Hackney in July was spotted and arrested following a successful stop.”

Thousands of people thronged the area for Adults’ Day on Monday afternoon, billed as the culmination of the annual celebration of Caribbean culture and history.

After months of preparation, dancers showed off their flamboyant costumes and floats blasted music for spectators who blew whistles and horns.

Earlier on Monday, a senior Met officer said he was “tired of saying the same words every year” after a woman attending the carnival with her child was stabbed.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan, who is in charge of the policing operation for the event, said his officers “very narrowly avoided a fatality” and are “tired of seeing crime scenes” at the street party.

Dancers prepare to take part in the Adults’ Parade (Lucy North/PA)

Calling for carnival-goers to report crime, Mr Adelekan said: “Yesterday we saw the first day marred by unacceptable violence.

“Three people were stabbed and we only very narrowly avoided a fatality.”

The 32-year-old woman remains in a critical condition in hospital, the force said.

A 29-year-old man who was also stabbed remains in hospital in a non-life-threatening condition, and a second man, aged 24, who was stabbed discharged himself from hospital.

There were 104 arrests on Sunday and 18 officers were assaulted, Scotland Yard said.

The total number of arrests for the two days now stands at 249, the force added.

The carnival is billed by organisers as “the greatest community-led event on the planet”.

Around a million people were expected to attend over the bank holiday weekend with about 7,000 officers on duty.

The annual celebration has been running for more than 50 years.