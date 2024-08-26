Murder victim named as Montserrat Martorell Elias

Police investigating the murder of a woman in Londonderry have named her as Montserrat Martorell Elias.

A murder investigation was launched after the body of the 65-year-old was found following an “horrific” attack and a fire at a flat in the city.

Firefighters attended the scene on Harvey Street after reports of a fire were received at 4.15am on Saturday.

The woman, who was found in the bedroom of the ground-floor flat, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As part of the investigation, police have also appealed for information about a man they want to speak to, who is white, aged in his 30s, and who was seen in the area wearing a grey jacket with the hood up, blue jeans, trainers and a light coloured shirt between 1am and 2am.

Police said that the victim suffered a “horrific attack and sustained multiple injuries”.

“Crews from NI Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire at the house, along with NI Ambulance Service and our officers.

“Ms Elias was sadly pronounced dead at the scene,” Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said.

“From our inquiries so far, we can tell you that the victim suffered a horrific attack and sustained multiple injuries.

“I am aware of online speculation which is extremely unhelpful and deeply distressing to Ms Elias’ family, and would ask people to refrain from engaging in this.

“We will investigate any posts online which could potentially prejudice judicial proceedings.”

Mr Kelly said that detectives are working at full pace to establish exactly what happened.

“At this stage, we are keen to speak with a white man, aged in his 30s, who was seen in the area wearing a grey jacket with hood up, blue jeans, trainers and a light coloured shirt between 1am and 2am,” he added.

“My thoughts at this time are first and foremost with Ms Elias’ family and friends in Spain, who are left trying to come to terms with their loss.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and inquiries are ongoing.

“I am continuing to appeal to anyone who may have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact detectives on 101.

“Please quote reference 225 24/08/24.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport