Ex-England manager Eriksson was a ‘true gentleman of the game’, William says

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson was a “true gentleman of the game”, the Prince of Wales said as he led tributes following the Swede’s death.

A statement on Eriksson’s official website confirmed he had died on Monday morning, surrounded by his family.

In January, he had revealed he had “best case a year” to live after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

In a personal tribute posted on X and signed W, Football Association patron William said: “Sad to hear about the passing of Sven-Göran Eriksson.

“I met him several times as England manager and was always struck by his charisma and passion for the game. My thoughts are with his family and friends.

“A true gentleman of the game. W.”

Eriksson was the first foreign manager of the English national side, taking charge of 67 matches from 2001 to 2006.

He led England to the quarter-finals of three major tournaments in succession, including the World Cups of 2002 and 2006.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Deeply saddened to hear that Sven-Goran Eriksson has passed away.

“He will be remembered for his tremendous contribution to English football which brought joy to so many over the years.

“Our thoughts are with his family.”

And the Pancreatic Cancer Action charity posted: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of former England manager and football figure Sven-Göran Eriksson, who bravely shared his diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Sven.”