Police get greater search powers after stabbing at Notting Hill Carnival

The Metropolitan Police have said it will be using greater search powers to prevent further violence after a man was stabbed at the Notting Hill Carnival.

The force said on Sunday night a section 60 order had been issued after a man was stabbed at the west London event.

The victim is a man, believed to be in his 20s, and his injuries are not life-threatening, the force said.

Police have made 38 arrests across the carnival and four knives have been recovered.

Participants taking part in the Children’s Day parade (Jeff Moore/PA)

A police spokesman said: “While the majority at today’s event have come to enjoy themselves, a number of people regrettably have not.

“In light of the seizures of knives and the stabbing, a section 60 has been authorised for the carnival area from 6.05pm to 2am.

“A section 60 gives officers greater search powers to prevent further violence.”

The carnival is Europe’s biggest street party and is billed by organisers as “the greatest community-led event on the planet” .

Around a million people are expected to attend over the bank holiday weekend, with about 7,000 officers on duty across the celebrations.

The police said the order also gives officers the power to demand the removal of face coverings being used to conceal a person’s identity and anyone refusing can be arrested.

Children dance along the parade route (Jeff Moore/PA)

Earlier on Sunday, the streets of west London came alive with colour, costumes, dancing and music and thousands of revellers enjoyed the celebrations.

During Sunday’s Children and Families’ Day youngsters were dancing in the streets along the parade route wearing bright and intricate costumes.

The annual celebration of Caribbean heritage, arts and culture has been running for more than 50 years.

The main parade is held on Monday, described by organisers as the climax of the carnival with “party vibes”.