Somerset House fire could have been ‘disaster’ on scale of Notre Dame – director

The fire at Somerset House could have been “a complete disaster” on the scale of the Notre Dame blaze if it had not been spotted so early, the arts venue’s director has said, as he warned reconstruction work could take “years”.

Some 125 firefighters and 20 fire engines helped to tackle the blaze in central London on August 17, which damaged the roof and part of the complex’s west wing.

There were no reported injuries.

Part of Somerset House’s roof and west wing were damaged in the fire last weekend (Shivansh Gupta/PA)

The venue’s “phased reopening” began on Saturday with the fashion exhibition The Lore of Loverboy and open-air voguing show The Mighty Crown Ball.

Jonathan Reekie, director of Somerset House Trust, told the PA news agency that it was thanks to “really quick-thinking staff” and the “amazing” response of London Fire Brigade that the fire was quickly put out.

He said: “I think I can say that if that fire hadn’t been spotted and tackled as quickly as it was by the extraordinary emergency services, this could have been a complete disaster.

“Very luckily, it didn’t become a kind of Notre Dame (or) Glasgow School of Art.”

A fire engulfed the historic cathedral in Paris in 2019, toppling its spire and destroying most of its roof, while blazes badly damaged the Scottish art school’s Mackintosh Building in 2014 and 2018.

London Fire Brigade’s operation onsite has ended but it continues to investigate the cause of the fire, Somerset House said.

Priceless artwork held in the site’s Courtauld Gallery, including works by Van Gogh, Monet and Cezanne, was “unaffected” by the blaze and reopened to the public on Sunday.

London Fire Brigade’s onsite operation has ended but it is continuing to investigate the fire, Somerset House said (Pol Allingham/PA)

Mr Reekie added that most of the venue’s facilities and events will resume as normal within “a few more days” but reconstruction would take much longer.

“We focused on how to get the building back on its feet, how to get people back into the building,” he said.

“I think in terms of the majority of what we do, we’re talking about a few more days.

“Of course the reconstruction will be months, if not years.”

The building is used as an arts and events venue and is also home to a number of artists, makers and creative businesses who use the complex’s workspaces and studios.

The venue’s reopening began with a voguing contest held in Somerset House’s courtyard on Saturday afternoon, set to feature more than 200 contestants competing using rhythmic and improvisational dance moves.

The style has its roots in ballroom culture in Harlem, New York, dating back to the 19th century, according to event organisers Vogue Rites.

Jonathan Reekie said Somerset House ‘is about community’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Reekie said: “Somerset House is about community.

“When you think of Somerset House, of course immediately you think of this beautiful historic building – a really important part of this country’s national heritage.

“And in this building, there are exhibition spaces, cafes, but a huge amount of creative workspace as well.

“We have artists, makers and creative start-ups here who feed our cultural programme and, of course, provide thought-provoking events and entertainment for nearly three million visitors every year.

“So of course, it’s been a very difficult week for us, because that community has not been able to be here.

“We’ve really been profoundly moved by all the messages of support we’ve had from all around the world.

“And that’s really made us able to focus and think hard about how we can bring this beautiful building back to life as quickly as possible.”

Fire damage at Somerset House in central London, following a fire at the venue on August 17 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Queen Elizabeth I is among the former stately home’s previous residents, having lived there from the age of 20 before she became queen in 1558, according to Somerset House’s website.

Arts minister Sir Chris Bryant previously said the Government was liaising with the venue to “understand the impact and damage” caused by the fire.