Londoner reflects on meeting husband at Notting Hill Carnival after-party

A Notting Hill Carnival attendee has reflected on the “amazing memories” she has had at the event over the years, including meeting her husband at an after-party.

Sheyi Martins-Allen, 36, met her husband – Simon, 39 – on August 26 2012 at a Notting Hill Carnival after-party hosted by one of her friends in Maida Vale.

She was 24 at the time and he was 27 and the pair bonded over London life as Mr Martins-Allen was about to start teaching in Tottenham and Mrs Martins-Allen had lived in the city all her life.

Sheyi Martins-Allen met her husband at a Notting Hill Carnival after-party in 2012 (Sheyi Martins-Allen/PA)

She said it was a “twist of fate” they met, as although she was a seasoned Notting Hill Carnival-goer, the same could not be said for her husband.

“My husband grew up on a farm in Winchester and happened to be in London because he was about to start his first teaching job in Tottenham,” Mrs Martins-Allen, who runs a tutoring business with her husband and lives in Acton, west London, told the PA news agency.

“That is why he was in London in the summer of 2012 and his friends said he had to come to the carnival and then he happened to end up at the party I was at.”

In 2015, the pair married and now have two children – Isabella, who is five, and Noah, who is nearly five months old.

Isabella enjoys going to the Notting Hill Carnival (Sheyi Martins-Allen/PA)

On August 28 2022, the couple took their daughter to the carnival’s children’s day.

It was the first time Isabella had been to the event and Mrs Martins-Allen said the youngster was really “excited” after hearing about how special the Notting Hill Carnival has been for her parents, and has been to the London-based event each year since.

“We told her how we met at the time, but she was three turning four, so how much of it actually went in, God knows,” she said.

“Now, when we tell her, she understands as she is about to turn six.

“She wore a flower crown that year and she fell in love with lots of things on the different stalls and was really excited to go, and each time she’s gone since she’s had such a good time.”

Mrs Martins-Allen said she has ‘amazing memories’ from the Notting Hill Carnival (Sheyi Martins-Allen/PA)

Mrs Martins-Allen recalled going to the children’s day of the carnival pretty much every year since she was a child, except for when it was online due to Covid or when she was heavily pregnant.

“I remember the first time I was taken to the carnival by my aunt actually, when I was about 10,” she said.

“I was really fascinated by and loved the dancing, atmosphere, food and music and I have always had core childhood memories from it as well and then I obviously met my husband there and then got to take my daughter there.

“I always use it as a place to take my friends who are not British and we’ve always had an amazing time.”

Mrs Martins-Allen plans to attend the carnival on Sunday alongside her husband and daughter, where they intend to visit a friend in the area, enjoy the food on offer including patties and watch the floats.

She added she is aware the carnival sometimes “gets bad press”, but has applauded the police and the councils for Westminster and Kensington and Chelsea for their efforts in ensuring safety is a priority.

“I’ve always found the policing pretty good, especially in the past five to six years,” Mrs Martins-Allen said.

“I think the councils in charge take really good care of the area and really help to make the carnival an enjoyable experience.

“I have amazing memories there and in general I think it’s a really great way to celebrate black culture.”