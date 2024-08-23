What the papers say – August 23

The decision to stop a “game-changing” Alzheimer’s drug’s use by the NHS leads several newspaper front pages on Friday.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail report patients have been denied access to the “breakthrough therapy” lecanemab after it was licensed for use, but excluded from the NHS after health regulators said the benefits do not justify the £30,000 annual cost per patient.

The Daily Express asks why “only the rich” will be able to access the drug.

In other health news, Metro focuses on a world-first trial aimed at tackling lung cancer.

AstraZeneca’s Merseyside vaccine manufacturing facility could be moved to the United States, the Financial Times reports.

The i splashes on a split among trade unions as they discuss how aggressively to push Labour on new public sector pay deals.

The Daily Mirror’s front page claims TV presenter Jermaine Jenas was sacked by the BBC after complaints of inappropriate behaviour. The former England footballer told the outlet: “There are two sides to every story.”

Magistrates have been told to stop jailing convicted criminals for weeks in a bid to ease pressures on overcrowded prisons, The Times reports.

The Guardian leads on GCSE results amid concerns about the regional variation in exam grades.

Lastly, the Daily Star warns of 75mph winds as Storm Lilian rolls in, but suggests a heatwave may be on the way.